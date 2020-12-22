Mary Margaret (Vereleen) Greene Gardner

ST. MATTHEWS – Mary Margaret (Vereleen) Greene Gardner, 74, of St. Matthews, departed her earthly home after an abundant life to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 18, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center. She was born on April 6, 1946, to the late Mr. John Greene and the late Mrs. Mary "Emma" Anderson Greene in St. Matthews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, in the New Bethany Baptist Church cemetery, Fort Motte. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Left to embrace many wonderful memories are her one and only, ride or die, loving and devoted daughter, Barbara Parker Mungin of St. Matthews; four loyal and caring sons, Pastor Frank (Cynthia) Parker Jr., David (Shawanda) Parker of St. Matthews, Antoine (Judy) Parker of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Delandis (Sarah) Parker of Orangeburg; two adoring adopted sons, Walter (Rosalind) Gardner of Orangeburg and Nathaniel (Sandra) Haynes of Columbus, Georgia; two sisters, Carolyn Walley and Minnie Green Smith of St. Matthews; two brothers, Ben (Elaine) Green of Pastcahaw, New York, and Willie Green of St. Matthews; four adopted sisters in Christ, Mary Wright, Ethel Mosley, Texia Fludd Thorne and Virginia Buckma;, 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a village of nieces, nephews, family, church and community members who loved her dearly.

Full obit and online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.