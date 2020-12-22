Menu
Mary Margaret Greene Gardner
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Mary Margaret (Vereleen) Greene Gardner

ST. MATTHEWS – Mary Margaret (Vereleen) Greene Gardner, 74, of St. Matthews, departed her earthly home after an abundant life to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 18, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center. She was born on April 6, 1946, to the late Mr. John Greene and the late Mrs. Mary "Emma" Anderson Greene in St. Matthews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, in the New Bethany Baptist Church cemetery, Fort Motte. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Left to embrace many wonderful memories are her one and only, ride or die, loving and devoted daughter, Barbara Parker Mungin of St. Matthews; four loyal and caring sons, Pastor Frank (Cynthia) Parker Jr., David (Shawanda) Parker of St. Matthews, Antoine (Judy) Parker of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Delandis (Sarah) Parker of Orangeburg; two adoring adopted sons, Walter (Rosalind) Gardner of Orangeburg and Nathaniel (Sandra) Haynes of Columbus, Georgia; two sisters, Carolyn Walley and Minnie Green Smith of St. Matthews; two brothers, Ben (Elaine) Green of Pastcahaw, New York, and Willie Green of St. Matthews; four adopted sisters in Christ, Mary Wright, Ethel Mosley, Texia Fludd Thorne and Virginia Buckma;, 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a village of nieces, nephews, family, church and community members who loved her dearly.

Full obit and online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
New Bethany Baptist Church cemetery
Fort Motte, SC
Mrs. Gardner, was such a beautiful soul. I will remember the encouraging words she would offer me when we spoke. It´s been many years since I´ve lived in Orangeburg county. But, I have fond memories of Mrs. Gardner and my friend Rev. Frank Parker. Family, I send my condolences and love.
Ted Robinson
December 24, 2020
Sending sincere condolences and prayers to you and your family. She was such a beautiful lady inside and out. May God give your family strength during this difficult time.
Mr and Mrs Vic (Sylvia Haigler) Corbit
December 24, 2020
My heartfelt condolences are extended to Rev. & Sis. Frank Parker, Jr. & family during this time of bereavement. Remember, the Lord is Your Shepherd.
Shirley B. Caldwell
December 23, 2020
My condolences to the family. May God bless and keep you.
JoAnn Gardner Moorer
December 23, 2020
I never thought I would be writing a goodbye, so I am not. I love you tremendously and will always be your Sellymulla. Until we meet again, rest in paradise and please watch over us.
Kizzie Harrell
December 22, 2020
