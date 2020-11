Mary H. Irick

ORANGEBURG -- Mary H. Irick, 79, of 2098 New Wilkinson Ave., passed away Nov. 16, 2020, at Jolley Acres Healthcare Center.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving any visitors at the residence; however, you may contact her husband, Mr. Evendel Irick, by phone at 803-707-5390, and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to [email protected]