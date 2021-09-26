Mary Elizabeth Smith Horger

CLEMSON -- Mary Elizabeth Smith Horger, wife of the late Richard Culler Horger, M.D., passed away in Clemson on Sept. 24, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Following the service, the family will greet Mary's friends on the patio at Chestnut Grill, 1455 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Elaine H. Albergotti (Robert), of Seneca and Connie S. Horger, of Greenville; her son, Richard C. Horger Jr., of Mount Pleasant; her grandchildren, Allison A. Homan (Matt), of Charlotte, North Carolina; Robert D. Albergotti, Jr. (Cassie), of Charlotte; and Courtney H. Southerland, of Columbia; and a brother, J. Carlyle Smith (Col., USAF Ret.) and wife Ava, of Alexandria, Virginia; as well as six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials for Mary be sent to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Further details and online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and -Crematory-304968586272868