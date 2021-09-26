Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Elizabeth Smith Horger
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Mary Elizabeth Smith Horger

CLEMSON -- Mary Elizabeth Smith Horger, wife of the late Richard Culler Horger, M.D., passed away in Clemson on Sept. 24, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Following the service, the family will greet Mary's friends on the patio at Chestnut Grill, 1455 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Elaine H. Albergotti (Robert), of Seneca and Connie S. Horger, of Greenville; her son, Richard C. Horger Jr., of Mount Pleasant; her grandchildren, Allison A. Homan (Matt), of Charlotte, North Carolina; Robert D. Albergotti, Jr. (Cassie), of Charlotte; and Courtney H. Southerland, of Columbia; and a brother, J. Carlyle Smith (Col., USAF Ret.) and wife Ava, of Alexandria, Virginia; as well as six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials for Mary be sent to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Further details and online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and -Crematory-304968586272868


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Memorial Gathering
patio at Chestnut Grill
1455 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, SC
Sep
26
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
Orangeburg , SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So very sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom. Thinking of you all with love
Marion Austin Cameron
Friend
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results