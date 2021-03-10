Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Kearse
FUNERAL HOME
Folk Funeral Home
17536 Heritage Hwy.
Denmark, SC

Mary Kearse

DENMARK -- A Celebration of Life service for Mary Alice Scott Kearse, 63, of Denmark, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Denmark, with the Rev. Johnny Brewington officiating.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home and all other times at the home of her sister, Marie New at 1184 Carolina Highwawy, Denmark.

Mrs. Kearse passed away on Saturday, March 6.

Born in Orangeburg, she was a daughter of the late Virgil Scott and Elease Lynch Scott, and was married to the late Malcolm Kearse. Mary went to nursing school and received a business degree from Orangeburg Technical College. In 1979, she joined Seibles Bruce Group Insurance Company, where she was an administrative supervisor.

Survivors include her partner, James "Gib" Gibson of Denmark; her sister, Marie Scott New of Denmark; a goddaughter, Amanda Dozier; a godson, Grady Dozier; nephews, Brandon (Taylor) McGuire, Jamie (Bonnie) Drawdy and Codie New; great-nephews, Jayden and Daniel Drawdy; great-nieces, Serenity Alice McGuire and Amelia Nichole McGuire; adopted nephews, Joel "JoJo" Queen (Nikki Badger) and their daughterg Anjell Queen, Rickey Bramblett Jr. (Summer Barnes) and their daughter, Aubree Bramblett; a sister-in-law and dear friend, Tiffany Brown Odom; and all of her family and friends at Seibles.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, James Drawdy.

Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, SC
17536 Heritage Highway, Denmark, SC
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, SC
17536 Heritage Highway, Denmark, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Folk Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Folk Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Ms. Kearse was a very compassionate,humble and loving person. She fought hard for those she believe in. If you needed to talk, she was always there to listen. She was always kept up with my son from the age of 5 who is now 18. She's my heart and will greatly be missed. I know heaven had another beautiful angel with an amazing heart. My condolences goes out to her family. She will always have a place in my heart and my family. Lovely
Della Holden
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results