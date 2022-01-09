Menu
Mary P. Kelly
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Mary P. Kelly

ORANGEBURG -- Mary P. Kelly, 92, of Orangeburg passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2022, after a brief illness.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Hal Brown, Christopher Brown, Hayden Brown, Jacob Dennis, James Dennis and Matt Derry.

Mrs. Kelly was born on July 10, 1929, in Anderson. She was the daughter of the late Charlie Patterson and the late Lucille Shiflet Patterson. She enjoyed playing golf with her husband, but her love was her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Nancy Derry; grandsons, Michael L. Dennis Jr., James Thomas Brown; and brother, Jimmy Patterson.

Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Harold Kelly; daughter, Susan K. Brown; grandchildren, Hal Brown (Crystol), Kelly Derry, Matt Derry (Cindy); granddaughter-in-law, Amanda Dennis; great-grandchildren, Hayden Brown, Christopher Brown, Jacob Dennis, James Dennis, Jewels Derry; sister-in-law, Shirley Bolt (Joe) and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at 200 Center Point Circle Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry Sympathy for you and your family
Edna Fischer
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results