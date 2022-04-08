Menu
Mary Colter McMichael
FUNERAL HOME
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 8 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
Mary Colter McMichael

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Mary Colter McMichael, 95, of Orangeburg, passed away on April 2, 2022, in New York.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, North. Burial will follow in St. Mark United Methodist Church West Cemetery, Bull Swamp Road, in North.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary (Eugene) Dash of Bay Shore, N.Y.; stepdaughter, Rosa M. White of Columbia; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; one brother in-law; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 8, 2022.
