Mary Polasky
FUNERAL HOME
Folk Funeral Home
170 Elko St
Williston, SC

Mary Polasky

DENMARK -- Funeral services for Mary Collier Polasky, 69, of Denmark, will be held 2 o'clock p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Denmark with the Rev. Matt Thomas and the Rev. Andy Hunter officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 12:30 in the church sanctuary.

Burial will be held in the Denmark Cemetery. The family has asked honorary pallbearers to be members of the Living Stones Sunday School Class and Members of the Denmark Fire Department. The family has asked that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church, Local Missions Fund, Denmark, SC 29042. Mrs. Mary passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Born in Orangeburg County, she was the daughter of the late William Elvie Collier and Leeanna Wright Collier and was married to James "Jim" Polasky. Mary retired after 45 years as a bookkeeper from Home Federal Savings & Loan in Bamberg. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Denmark where she previously served as director of WMU, taught the children's choir and was very involved with the Community Outreach Missions. Mary enjoyed ceramics, tole painting and cross stiching and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years, James "Jim" Polasky of the home; two daughters, Elizabeth "Beth" Chew of Denmark, and Amanda "Mandy" Jeffers and her fiancé Stephen Hughes of Bamberg; her grandchildren, Emily Grace Chew, David Tyler Jeffers, Trinity Skye Jeffers, Dean Mclane Hughes and Peyton Nicole Hughes; a brother, Thomas (Jackie) Collier of Kingstree; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Donna Joy Polasky.

Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Denmark
433 Beech Ave, Denmark, SC
Sep
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Denmark
433 Beech Ave, Denmark, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Folk Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
My sincere condolences to the family. Praying for your loss and tha God give the family strength. Linnette Rice "Class of 83"
Linnette Rice
September 29, 2021
Your loss is a loss for the community as well. Beth, give Emily lots of hugs and take care during a sad time.
Sarah G. Noel
Friend
September 28, 2021
