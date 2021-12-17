Mary L. Ransom

BAMBERG -- Graveside services for Mary L. Ransom, 80, will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home.

Mary was born on March 1, 1941 in Bamberg, to the late Willie B. and Ladean Harper Smalls. Mary attended and graduated from Richard Carroll public schools. Mary was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church as a child along with the rest of her family.

In the early 1960s, Mary decided to relocate to New York City and dedicated life to her family.

While living in New York, Mary became a member of Berean Baptist Church in Brooklyn, N.Y., until 2000, when she moved to Virginia with her husband Roy and became a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Richmond, Va.

