Mary L. Ransom
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home
12409 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Mary L. Ransom

BAMBERG -- Graveside services for Mary L. Ransom, 80, will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home.

Mary was born on March 1, 1941 in Bamberg, to the late Willie B. and Ladean Harper Smalls. Mary attended and graduated from Richard Carroll public schools. Mary was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church as a child along with the rest of her family.

In the early 1960s, Mary decided to relocate to New York City and dedicated life to her family.

While living in New York, Mary became a member of Berean Baptist Church in Brooklyn, N.Y., until 2000, when she moved to Virginia with her husband Roy and became a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Richmond, Va.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.



Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dash's Funeral Home
12409 Heritage Hwy, Bamberg, SC
Dec
18
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Bamberg Memory Gardens
Bamberg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
