Mary Ina Hendrix Swygert Smith
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Mary Ina Hendrix Swygert Smith

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mary Ina Hendrix Swygert Smith of St. Matthews, and formerly of the Sandy Run Community in Calhoun County, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at St. Matthews Presbyterian Church, with burial following at Sandy Run Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the burial.

The daughter of the late Roberts McRoy and Elodia Gray Swygert, she was born Sept. 27, 1916, in what is now known as West Columbia. She graduated as valedictorian from Brookland Cayce High School and was the last surviving member of the class of 1933. She received a degree from Draughon's Business College. She was a long-standing active member of Arsenal Hill ARP Church in Columbia, where she was honored as a life member of the Women of the Church. In her later years, she joined St. Matthews Presbyterian Church. She was the oldest member of the Granby Chapter of the DAR.

She is survived by three daughters, Rebecca S. Myers (Larry), Sarah S. Carroll (Webb) and Nancy L. Smith; five grandchildren, Meredith Verona (Justin), Caroline Beard (Cadby), Ragen Roberts (John), and Adrian and Jennifer Tidwell; 11 great-grandchildren, Iris, Jasper, Mary Beth (Sam), Ben, Sarah Madeline, Anna Caroline, Margaret Lyles, Rebecca Hendrix, Hayden, Hannah Read and Mallory; two nephews, David Rish (Deb) and Mac Rish. She was predeceased by her husband, William Lyles Smith; daughter, Miranda Alacia Smith; brother, Thomas Swygert; and sister, Rannie Rish.

Memorials may be made to St. Matthews Presbyterian Church, c/o Jim Link, 502 Calhoun Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135, or the Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor St., Columbia, SC 29201.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Service
3:00p.m.
St. Matthews Presbyterian Church
SC
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
What do you saw about Mary Smith? What a question! She was one of the finest southern ladies I ever knew. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She took me under her wing when I was a young mother and was always willing to help me in any way she could. She could do it all: cook, garden, sew, throw a party, you name it, she could do it; and, all with the best of Christian love. Martha Stewart's got nothing on Mary Smith! Rest easy, thy good and faithful servant! I love you.
Arletha Mack
Friend
June 16, 2021
June 16, 2021
June 16, 2021
June 16, 2021
