Mary Ina Hendrix Swygert Smith

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mary Ina Hendrix Swygert Smith of St. Matthews, and formerly of the Sandy Run Community in Calhoun County, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at St. Matthews Presbyterian Church, with burial following at Sandy Run Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the burial.

The daughter of the late Roberts McRoy and Elodia Gray Swygert, she was born Sept. 27, 1916, in what is now known as West Columbia. She graduated as valedictorian from Brookland Cayce High School and was the last surviving member of the class of 1933. She received a degree from Draughon's Business College. She was a long-standing active member of Arsenal Hill ARP Church in Columbia, where she was honored as a life member of the Women of the Church. In her later years, she joined St. Matthews Presbyterian Church. She was the oldest member of the Granby Chapter of the DAR.

She is survived by three daughters, Rebecca S. Myers (Larry), Sarah S. Carroll (Webb) and Nancy L. Smith; five grandchildren, Meredith Verona (Justin), Caroline Beard (Cadby), Ragen Roberts (John), and Adrian and Jennifer Tidwell; 11 great-grandchildren, Iris, Jasper, Mary Beth (Sam), Ben, Sarah Madeline, Anna Caroline, Margaret Lyles, Rebecca Hendrix, Hayden, Hannah Read and Mallory; two nephews, David Rish (Deb) and Mac Rish. She was predeceased by her husband, William Lyles Smith; daughter, Miranda Alacia Smith; brother, Thomas Swygert; and sister, Rannie Rish.

Memorials may be made to St. Matthews Presbyterian Church, c/o Jim Link, 502 Calhoun Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135, or the Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor St., Columbia, SC 29201.

