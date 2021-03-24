Mary Alice Weimorts

SPRINGFIELD -- Mary Alice Weimorts of Springfield passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Clayton Reed and Annie Holman Reed.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ludwig Paul Weimorts; daughter, Phyllis Weimorts Steadman; an infant son; and a brother, Mike Reed.

Survivors include her daughter, Paula (Jimmy) Wingard; a son, Paul B. (Lynn) Weimorts; grandchildren, Leigh Wingard, Rob (Keighley) Wingard, Gracie Weimorts and Beau Weimorts III; adopted grandchildren, Chris Baumgartner and Bret Steadman; great-grandchildren, Berkleigh Wingard, Bellamy Wingard and Brody Wingard; brothers, Gene Reed and Eddie Reed; a sister, Carole Livingston; and her K-9 companions, Sister and P.P.

Mrs. Weimorts retired after serving as clerk-treasurer for the Town of Norway for 25 years, after which time she was awarded the Order of the Palmetto. She was a member of Dean Swamp Baptist Church, where she served as church treasurer for a number of years, and also a member of the Springfield Senior Citizens Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Molly's Militia, P.O. Box 6816, North Augusta, SC 29861; or to a charity of one's choice.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is handling arrangements.