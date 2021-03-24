Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Alice Weimorts
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy.
North, SC

Mary Alice Weimorts

SPRINGFIELD -- Mary Alice Weimorts of Springfield passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Clayton Reed and Annie Holman Reed.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ludwig Paul Weimorts; daughter, Phyllis Weimorts Steadman; an infant son; and a brother, Mike Reed.

Survivors include her daughter, Paula (Jimmy) Wingard; a son, Paul B. (Lynn) Weimorts; grandchildren, Leigh Wingard, Rob (Keighley) Wingard, Gracie Weimorts and Beau Weimorts III; adopted grandchildren, Chris Baumgartner and Bret Steadman; great-grandchildren, Berkleigh Wingard, Bellamy Wingard and Brody Wingard; brothers, Gene Reed and Eddie Reed; a sister, Carole Livingston; and her K-9 companions, Sister and P.P.

Mrs. Weimorts retired after serving as clerk-treasurer for the Town of Norway for 25 years, after which time she was awarded the Order of the Palmetto. She was a member of Dean Swamp Baptist Church, where she served as church treasurer for a number of years, and also a member of the Springfield Senior Citizens Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Molly's Militia, P.O. Box 6816, North Augusta, SC 29861; or to a charity of one's choice.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is handling arrangements.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My heart goes out to the whole family. My prayers are with you in this time.
Breanna Steinsdorfer
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results