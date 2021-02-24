Mary Rebecca Williams

MONROE, N.C. -- Memorial services for Ms. Mary Rebecca Williams, 74, of Monroe, North Carolina, and formerly of Bamberg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel of Bamberg.

Mary Rebecca Williams, the daughter of the late Ellen Johnson Williams and Samuel Williams, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 23, 2021.

Mary Rebecca was born in Bamberg and completed her education from the former Richard Carroll High School and furthered her education at Voorhees College and South Carolina State College with degrees in social work. She was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.

In North Carolina, she was a member New Beginnings.

Mary Rebecca retired from the Department of Social Services in South Carolina and North Carolina.

Mary Rebecca is preceded in death by her sisters, Lovely Mae and Ethel; four brothers, Frankie, Ernest, Russell and Willie James.

Her survivors include her sister, Martha (Charles) Williams. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends are welcome to contact her sister, Martha Williams at 803. 479. 6149.

Funeral services are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.