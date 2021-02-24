Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Rebecca Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home
12409 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Mary Rebecca Williams

MONROE, N.C. -- Memorial services for Ms. Mary Rebecca Williams, 74, of Monroe, North Carolina, and formerly of Bamberg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel of Bamberg.

Mary Rebecca Williams, the daughter of the late Ellen Johnson Williams and Samuel Williams, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 23, 2021.

Mary Rebecca was born in Bamberg and completed her education from the former Richard Carroll High School and furthered her education at Voorhees College and South Carolina State College with degrees in social work. She was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.

In North Carolina, she was a member New Beginnings.

Mary Rebecca retired from the Department of Social Services in South Carolina and North Carolina.

Mary Rebecca is preceded in death by her sisters, Lovely Mae and Ethel; four brothers, Frankie, Ernest, Russell and Willie James.

Her survivors include her sister, Martha (Charles) Williams. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends are welcome to contact her sister, Martha Williams at 803. 479. 6149.

Funeral services are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.



Published by The Times and Democrat from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Service
1:00p.m.
Dash's Funeral Home
12409 Heritage Hwy, Bamberg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dash's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
To the family of Mary. Just hearing of her transition. We worked together at Orangeburg DSS. My late sympathy to the entire family. Dianne Darby Paul, Summerville
DIANNE D PAUL
March 24, 2021
To Martha and family, so sorry to hear the passing of your twin Mary. This is your cousin from Bamberg, Martha Brabham Holmes, l am praying for you and your family. I know God is with you today and always.
Martha G Holmes
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results