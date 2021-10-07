Menu
Master Carson Ayden Edward Dubosky Wisher
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Master Carson Ayden Edward Dubosky Wisher

ORANGEBURG -- Master Carson Ayden Edward Dubosky Wisher, 8, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Ridgeville Church of God, 444 School St., Ridgeville. Pastor Charles Houston will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The family will also receive friends from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Stephen Dubosky, Jason Ferraiuolo, Cory Still and Marshall Peagler.

Honorary pallbearers will be Connor Wisher, Logan Still, Nevaeh Dubosky, Trenton Morris, Zane Headden, Natalee Dubosky, Kaylee Dubosky and Trace Zorn.

Carson was born on Oct. 1, 2013, in Charleston, the son Brent D. Wisher and Katlin Dubosky. He loved playing video games. He was predeceased by his great-grandmother, Wanda Spires; and his stepfather, Eric Goolsby.

Survivors include his parents, Katlin Dubosky and Brent Wisher; sister, Nevaeh Dubosky; maternal grandparents, Donnette Dubosky (Jason Ferraiuolo), Stephen Dubosky; paternal grandmother, Angela Moreno; maternal great-grandfather, Donnie Spires; aunts, Ashley Still (Cory), Jennifer Dubosky, Britany Wisher (Gene); uncles, Brandon Wisher, Stephen Dubosky (Jessica); a special great-aunt, Malena Rutecki (Richard); a special great-uncle, Allen Spires (Tabitha); and a number of cousins.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Oct
10
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:15a.m.
Ridgeville Church of God
444 School St., Ridgeville, SC
Oct
10
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Ridgeville Church of God
444 School St., Ridgeville, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I offer my sincere condolences to Neveah and her family! God has gotten another angel ! My students and I at Marshall Elementary School will keep your family in our prayers especially Neveah God bless you !
Ms. Thomas-Hill
Other
October 9, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences, love, and hope, to the family..may God be with all during this sad time.
Colleen Newsome Jolly
Friend
October 7, 2021
