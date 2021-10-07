Master Carson Ayden Edward Dubosky Wisher

ORANGEBURG -- Master Carson Ayden Edward Dubosky Wisher, 8, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Ridgeville Church of God, 444 School St., Ridgeville. Pastor Charles Houston will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The family will also receive friends from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Stephen Dubosky, Jason Ferraiuolo, Cory Still and Marshall Peagler.

Honorary pallbearers will be Connor Wisher, Logan Still, Nevaeh Dubosky, Trenton Morris, Zane Headden, Natalee Dubosky, Kaylee Dubosky and Trace Zorn.

Carson was born on Oct. 1, 2013, in Charleston, the son Brent D. Wisher and Katlin Dubosky. He loved playing video games. He was predeceased by his great-grandmother, Wanda Spires; and his stepfather, Eric Goolsby.

Survivors include his parents, Katlin Dubosky and Brent Wisher; sister, Nevaeh Dubosky; maternal grandparents, Donnette Dubosky (Jason Ferraiuolo), Stephen Dubosky; paternal grandmother, Angela Moreno; maternal great-grandfather, Donnie Spires; aunts, Ashley Still (Cory), Jennifer Dubosky, Britany Wisher (Gene); uncles, Brandon Wisher, Stephen Dubosky (Jessica); a special great-aunt, Malena Rutecki (Richard); a special great-uncle, Allen Spires (Tabitha); and a number of cousins.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

