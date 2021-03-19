Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Matthew "Bud" Gaines Jr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Funeral Services, LLC
8827 State Road
Holly Hill, SC

Matthew "Bud" Gaines Jr.

VANCE -- Matthew "Bud" Gaines Jr., 78, of Vance, received his wings on Monday, March 15, 2021, surrounded by his children and family members.

You are cordially invited to attend his graveside service at Rock Hill AME Church Cemetery, located at 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, on Saturday, March, 20, 2021, at 12 p.m., the Rev. Dr. Jimmy L. Ravenel Sr., pastor.

Viewing will be held at Grace Chapel on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.

He will be greatly missed by his children, Matthew Gaines III, Chandra Shaw, Christle Gaines, Kenneth Gaines, Kimberly (Cecil) Elmore, Kenya (Shawn) Randolph; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; one sister, Annette (John) Butler; brothers-in-law, Jimmy, Frank, and Anthony Shaw; two aunts, Mildred Joyner and Dorothy Coakley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to

Grace Funeral Services, LLC

8827 Old State Road

Holly Hill, SC 29059

(803) 496-5539

[email protected]

www.gracefuneralservicesllc.com

"May The Work WE Do Speak For Us"


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grace Funeral Services LLC - Holly Hill
8827 Old State Rd, Holly Hill
Mar
19
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grace Funeral Services
8827 Old State Rd, Holly Hill, SC
Mar
20
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Rock Hill AME Church
405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, SC
Mar
20
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Rock Hill AME Church
405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Funeral Services, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grace Funeral Services, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest in Peace Junior you will be missed but I know you are having the time of your life up in Heaven. Dancing among the stars. Love ya cuz
Jenice Angelette Boone
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results