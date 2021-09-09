Menu
Mattie Caldwell-Santiago
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Mattie Caldwell-Santiago

LAURELTON, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mattie Caldwell-Santiago, 78, of Laurelton, New York, and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Apostle Alphonso Myers is officiating.

Mrs. Caldwell-Santiago passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, in New York.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg
Orangeburg, SC
Sep
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
