Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maurice Eric Smithzer
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Maurice Eric Smithzer

DALLAS, Ga. -- Funeral services for Mr. Maurice Eric Smithzer, 45, of Dallas, Ga., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 7640 Charleston Highway, Bowman. The Rev. Gary Miller is officiating.

Mr. Smithzer passed away Thursday, June 10, at his residence

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his brother and sister-in-law, Kendell and Yoland Johnson, 73 Deer Meadow Lane, St. Matthews, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 12 to Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.