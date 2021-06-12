Maurice Eric Smithzer

DALLAS, Ga. -- Funeral services for Mr. Maurice Eric Smithzer, 45, of Dallas, Ga., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 7640 Charleston Highway, Bowman. The Rev. Gary Miller is officiating.

Mr. Smithzer passed away Thursday, June 10, at his residence

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his brother and sister-in-law, Kendell and Yoland Johnson, 73 Deer Meadow Lane, St. Matthews, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

