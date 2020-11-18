Maybelle Ray McKnight

ORANGEBURG -- Maybelle Ray McKnight, 68, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in

Orangeburg.

A daughter of the late John Henry Ray Sr. and Frances Harrington Ray Mullins, Maybelle was born May 23, 1952, in Kingstree. Maybelle was raised in and around Greeleyville. She worked as a substitute teacher and in retail management.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Albert Lee Mullins; husband, James David McKnight; son, Kenneth Cutter; brother, Curtis Ray; brother in law, Chris Osborne; and sister-in-law, Faye Ray.

She is survived by children, Moses (Heather) Cutter III, Daniel Dubose, Tammy (Billy) Staley, Eddie Barnes, Mark (Renee) Barnes, Wade Barnes, Dawn (Harry Fanning) Armstrong and Billy McKnight; grandchildren, Tori and Angel Barnes, Wilbur and Adam Cutter, Wesley, Michael and Lily Cutter, and Harley MacCue; siblings, Frances (Laurie) Mouzon, Janie (Jerry) Branham, Doris (Steven) Amerine, Roy Ray, Rosie Osborne, Paul (Debbie) Ray, Mary (Donald) Shelley, Johnny (Marty) Ray Jr., and Larry Ray; a sister-in-law, Dot Ray; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will have a private burial in Greeleyville Free Will Baptist Church cemetery, with Pastor Rowland Shuler officiating.

Our family would like to express appreciation to Grady Darnell, Terry Darnell, Dr. Anna Price,

Jolly Acres Nursing Home, Travis Hill of Crescent Ambulance, Davita North Dialysis, Dr. John H. Durham and Dr. Mohammad Nassri.

Memorials honoring Maybelle's memory may be directed to the Greeleyville Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, 304 Easler Highway, Greeleyville, SC 29056

Arrangements are by Palmetto Cremation Society, North Charleston.