Maybelle Ray McKnight

BOWMAN -- Maybelle Ray McKnight, 68, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Orangeburg.

A daughter of the late John Henry Ray Sr. and Frances Harrington Ray Mullins, Maybelle was born May 23, 1952, in Kingstree. Maybelle was raised in and around Greeleyville. She worked as a substitute teacher and in retail management.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Albert Lee Mullins; husband, James David McKnight; son, Kenneth Cutter; brother, Curtis Ray; brother-in-law, Chris Osborne; and sister in law, Faye Ray.

She is survived by children, Moses (Heather) Cutter III, Daniel Dubose, Tammy (Billy) Staley, Eddie Barnes, Mark (Renee) Barnes, Wade Barnes, Dawn (Harry Fanning) Armstrong and Billy McKnight; grandchildren, Tori and Angel Barnes, Wilbur and Adam Cutter, Wesley, Michael and Lily Cutter, Harley MacCue; siblings, Frances (Laurie) Mouzon, Janie (Jerry) Branham, Doris (Steven) Amerine, Roy Ray, Rosie Osborne, Paul (Debbie) Ray, Mary (Donald) Shelley, Johnny (Marty) Ray Jr., Larry Ray; a sister in law, Dot Ray; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will have a private burial at Greeleyville Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Rowland Shuler officiating. Our family would like to express its appreciation to Grady Darnell, Terry Darnell, Dr. Anna Price, Jolley Acres Nursing Home, Travis Hill of Crescent Ambulance, Davita North Dialysis, Dr. John H. Durham and Dr. Mohammad Nassri.

Memorials honoring Maybelle's memory may be directed to the Greeleyville Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, 304 Easler Highway, Greeleyville, SC 29056.

Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society, North Charleston.