McDonald "Sonny" Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Jackson's Memorial Chapel - Swansea
290 West 3rd Street
Swansea, SC

McDonald "Sonny" Johnson

NORTH -- Mr. McDonald "SONNY" Johnson, 78, of 310 Iva Road (Chapel Hill Community), North, transitioned to his heavenly home on Dec. 31, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Flora Branch Baptist Church, North.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel Chapel, Swansea.

Family will receive friends at the residence. Please adhere to all COVID- 19 guidelines when visiting the residence and/or attending the service. Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jackson's Memorial Chapel - Swansea
290 West 3rd Street , Swansea, SC
Jan
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Flora Branch Baptist Church
North, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Jackson's Memorial Chapel - Swansea
