McQueen Busby Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

McQueen Busby Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. McQueen Busby Jr., 72, of 1547 Rhoad St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory or Orangeburg Chapel with interment to follow in Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cope. The Rev. Water Harley is officiating.

Mr. Busby passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting limited visitation at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Rosebud F. Busby, from 3 to 6 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Busby was very close to my heart. He made my job worth doing to see him in the mornings. Many good time and laughs. He was a good man. My heart goes out to Rosebud and his daughter and son. He will be greatly missed by him Ontime family. He touched everyone´s heart that transported him.
Amie Andrews
December 16, 2021
Love, the Maple Family
December 16, 2021
Remember McQueen from Greenwood Mills. Praying that God will take you through your time of lost.
Doretha Jenkins Brown
Work
December 15, 2021
May God give family and friends comfort during this difficult time.God Bless.
Kelvin Busby and Family
December 14, 2021
