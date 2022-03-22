Menu
Melba Nadine Bessenger Linder
FUNERAL HOME
Ott Funeral Home
7305 Freedom Road
Branchville, SC

Melba Nadine Bessenger Linder

SMOAKS – Melba Nadine Bessenger Linder, 83 years old, passed away Sunday morning, March 20, 2022, around 1:20 a.m.

Melba was born in Ehrhardt, a daughter of DeCanie and Lorene Bessenger. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and putting puzzles together on her iPad and sharing them on Facebook with her friends. Melba was a homemaker and kept many, many children who became her adopted grands.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, March 23, at 2 p.m. in Hagan Cemetery near Smoaks, with the Rev. Dennis Hall officiating.

She was the widow of JD. Linder with 61 years of marriage, two daughters, Kay Barr (Ricky) and Sharlene Linder, both of Smoaks; two grandsons, Zachary (Taylor) Barr of Columbia and Cade Linder of the home; a granddaughter, Brooke Barr of Smoaks; four sisters, Lovenia Kinard of Ehrhardt, Mary Abbott of Aiken, Elender Mole (Hoyt) of Hampton and Alice Lyons of Branchville; and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved. The family gives special thanks to Aunt Alice, Joyce "Cookie" Linder, Jenna and Heather for their care during her illness.

Memorials can be made to Buckhead Advent Christian Church.

Off Funeral Home in Branchville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
1:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hagan
1643 Berea Road, Smoaks, SC
Mar
23
Service
2:00a.m.
Hagan
1643 Berea Road, Smoaks, SC
Ott Funeral Home
