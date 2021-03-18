Menu
Melvin Eugene Blair
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Melvin Eugene Blair

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Melvin Eugene Blair, 86, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Blair passed away Saturday, March 13, in Augusta, Georgia.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Mar
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Belleville Memorial Gardens
2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. Blair will be truly miss.
EVERNE Carr
March 18, 2021
