Metanc Mason
Send Flowers

Metancy Mason

OLAR -- Metancy Mason, 83, died April 5, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, April 16, at St. Phillips AF Church in Olar. Burial will be held in Bamberg Memory Gardens in Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held Friday, April 15, from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Carroll Mortuary chapel in Denmark.

Carroll Mortuary of Denmark will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying that the Lord will give you added strength to go through these sorrowful days.
Tonie Holman
April 14, 2022
