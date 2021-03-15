Michael Edward Chavis Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Michael Edward Chavis Sr. of Orangeburg died Saturday, March 6, 2021, after battling cancer. He was 66.

His memory will be cherished by his survivors that include his son, Michael Edward Chavis Jr.; his daughter, April "Chavis" Bell (Wesley Dearman);

his grandchildren, A'aliyah (Grayson) Singleton, and Kristen Chavis;

his mother, Louise Chavis and stepfather, Kirby Chavis;

his brother, Charles (Diane) Chavis; two sisters, Susie (AP) Amaker and Connie (Donnie) Hall; two stepsisters, Kim (Stacey) Self and Kristy (Lee) Strickland;

a stepbrother, Kevin (Diana) Chavis;

numerous nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, David Chavis; his son, Matthew Chavis; his sister, Terry Jennings; and his sister, Brenda Outlaw.

A memorial was held at 1 p.m. Saturday March 13th, at 125 Sandel Drive, Bowman, SC 29018. For more information, please call the daughter "April Bell" at 843-270-2291.