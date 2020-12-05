Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Ellis McGugan
1972 - 2020
BORN
1972
DIED
2020

Michael Ellis McGugan

ST. MATTHEWS -- Michael Ellis McGugan, 48, of St. Matthews, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Michael was born on Jan. 21, 1972, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Ellis McGugan and Kathleen Smith Herron. He was a heavy machine operator with Land Logistics , LLC.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Proveaux McGugan of the home; daughter, Jennifer McGugan Anderson of Orangeburg; mother, Kathleen S. Herron (Richard) of St. Matthews; sister, Brandy McGugan Mintz (Randall) of St. Matthews; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.