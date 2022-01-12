Menu
Michael Anthony Morgan
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Michael Anthony Morgan

ORANGEBURG -- Michael Anthony Morgan, 37, of 115 Broughton St., died Jan. 7, 2022, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence of his father, Eddie Morgan, 261 Crossover Road, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Everyone must wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17, 2022.
Glover's Funeral Home
Praying for this Family. Mike was a good friend of me and my family. He will truly be missed. This really hurt me. But God makes no mistakes. RIP MY VIRGO
Javon
January 18, 2022
My condolences to the family. I met Mike through my daughter Javon, they worked together at one time and were good friends.Mike was always respectful and caring toward me he will truly be missed .
Mrs. Mary Moore
January 17, 2022
What a loss for our county.. Michael played BB at EHS he was a great player and person. He always had a smile for everyone.
Alice Wolfe
School
January 16, 2022
May God bless you and your family during this time of sorrow.
Karen Murray
Work
January 13, 2022
My heart is broken. Michael was one of my favorites when I was the booster club Mama. I just spoke to him in the grocery store a few weeks back. He knew me right away and was just the same old Michael. My prayers for peace for you all.
Jewel Coleman
January 12, 2022
So very sorry for your lost. Praying for the family. Be encourage God is able to carry you all through this time of Bereavement. Mike was a very nice person. He also worked well at his job.
Debra wardlaw
Work
January 12, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Michael Anthony Morgan we will love you and miss you always.
Debra Connor
January 12, 2022
Mike you was the first man to have a baby shower at work. We gonna Miss You . Your Family have My Deepest Sympathy.
Debra Connor
January 12, 2022
