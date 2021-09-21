Michelle Ann Stack

ST. MATTHEWS -- Michelle Ann Stack, 42, of St. Matthews, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Elloree First Baptist Church, 6208 Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, SC 29047. Pastor Todd Horton will be officiating. The visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. in the church's fellowship hall. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Alex Stack, John Fernandez, Kevin Ellabarger, Chris Sanders, Brandon Blumenburg and Jim Paquin.

Michelle was born in Montgomery, Alabama, to Deborah Ellabarger and John Fernandez on Jan. 15, 1979. She was an esthetician and salon manager at European Skin Care. She was loved by many and would light up a room from the moment she walked in.

Survivors include her mother, Deborah Ellabarger (Dirk) of Orangeburg; father, John Fernandez of Tampa, Florida; her son, Alex Stack of the home and a bonus daughter, Macy Blumenburg (Brandon) of Summerville; brothers, Kevin Ellabarger of Orangeburg and J.C. Fernandez of Tampa, Florida; sisters, Brandi Gallego of Melbourne, Florida, Monica Mitchell of Oklahoma City, and Betsy Fernandez of Oklahoma City; aunts; a special niece, Jennifer Goodwin (Michael) of Orangeburg; special friends, Patti Smith, Melissa Gramling and Cindy McKeowen; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; special co-workers

She was predeceased by her grandmother, Ollvetta Peirce; grandfather, William Peirce; cousin, Dustin Wagner; cousins, Elexis Bair and Kristy McGinnis

Donations can be sent to Women' Events at Elloree First Baptist, 6208 Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, SC 29047 and at Thompson Funeral Home for her son, Alex.

