Michelle Ann Stack

ST. MATTHEWS -- Michelle Ann Stack, 42, of St. Matthews, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Elloree First Baptist Church, 6208 Old Number Six Highway, Elloree. Pastor Todd Horton will be officiating. The visitation will be held prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. in the church's fellowship hall. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Alex Stack, John Fernandez, Kevin Ellabarger, Chris Sanders, Brandon Blumenburg and Jim Paquin.

Michelle was born in Montgomery, Alabama, to Deborah Ellabarger and John Fernandez on Jan. 15, 1979. She was an esthetician and salon manager at European Skin Care. She was loved by many and would light up a room from the moment she walked in.

Survivors include her mother, Deborah Ellabarger (Dirk) of Orangeburg; father, John Fernandez of Tampa, Florida; her son, Alex Stack of the home, and a bonus daughter, Macy Blumenburg (Brandon) of Summerville; brothers, Kevin Ellabarger of Orangeburg and J.C. Fernandez of Tampa; sisters, Brandi Gallego of a Melbourne, Florida, Monica Mitchell of Oklahoma City, and Betsy Fernandez of Oklahoma City; a special niece, Jennifer Goodwin (Michael) of Orangeburg; a special sister-in-law, Melissa "Lisa" Stack; special friends, Patti Smith, Melissa Gramling and Cindy McKeowen; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; and special co-workers.

She was predeceased by her grandmother, Ollvetta Peirce; grandfather William Peirce; cousin Dustin Wagner; and cousins Elexis Bair and Kristy McGinnis.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice for their love and support during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Women Events at Elloree First Baptist Church, 6208 Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, SC 29047; and at Thompson Funeral Home Inc. for her son Alex.

