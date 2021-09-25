Menu
Miriam Odessa Bunch Logan
1928 - 2021
Miriam Odessa Bunch Logan

YUBA CITY, Calif. --Miriam Odessa Bunch Logan, daughter of the late George and Lucille Bunch, passed into eternal rest on Sept. 23, 2021, with family at her side.

Born on Aug. 28, 1928, in Eutawville, South Carolina, Miriam was the oldest of three children. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, brother, Jack Bunch, and son, Donald F. Logan. She is survived by sons, George Logan, wife Jean, Benjamin Logan Jr., wife Vernita, Paul Logan, and Kenneth Logan, wife TeLisa; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; one step-grandson; and three step-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Janie Woodrow; seven nephews; and seven nieces.

Miriam moved from Eutawville to Butler Pennsylvania, in 1953. She raised her family there until moving to Southern California in 1961. She lived in Southern California until returning to Eutawville to help care for her mother and father. Miriam moved to Northern California in 2011 to be near family where she lived until her death. Miriam's greatest joy was her family and making friends wherever she lived. Graveside services are pending at Bethlehem Southern Methodist Church, Eutawville.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 25, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
I was so sad to hear about Miriam´s passing. She was a special friend to me for many years through St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. I loved visiting with her and hearing her sweet accented voice telling warm stories of home and family. I learned a lot from her , especially cooking! I will miss her, yet my memories will keep her close. My best to her family.
Carla Hendy
Friend
September 28, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Mrs. Miriam´s passing. She was always very nice to me.
Thomas Bilton,Jr.
Family
September 25, 2021
