Mona Haley Summers

CAMERON -- Mona Haley Summers, 84, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Cameron Baptist Church in Cameron; officiating the service will be her brother, the Rev. Tommie E. Haley. Burial will be in Cameron Memorial Cemetery.

Mona was born in Provencal, La., the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. W.F. Haley. She met the love of her life, the late Thomas Snelson Summers Sr., in Pasadena, Texas; they were married for 56 years and resided in Cameron. She cared for her community, where she served on Cameron Town Council for 19 years. She was also a longstanding member of Cameron Baptist Church.

Mona was a devoted, loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her time, effort and energy were dedicated to taking care of and spending time with her precious children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She set a strong, fine example and leaves behind her greatest legacy, her loving family; all of whom she adored, as they did her.

Her survivors include three sons, Thomas (Carol) S. Summers Jr., David W. Summers Sr. (Beth Dantzler), Michael (Julie) W. Summers Sr., all of Cameron; a daughter, Hester S. Wannamaker of Cameron; 10 grandchildren, Brandy (Chris) S. Fairey of Branchville, Haley (Jason) S. Hodge of St. Matthews, and Michael (Lauren) W. Summers Jr., David (Karen) W. Summers Jr., Christopher (Melody) R. Summers Sr., Stephen Scott (Erica) Summers, Nikki (Matt) S. Kotler, Russell (Cara) T. Wannamaker, Taylor S. Summers, Clare (Dakota) W. Way, all of Cameron; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Tommie (Glenda) Haley of Huntsville, Texas; sisters, Lola Brasher of Provencal, La., and Wilma Bradberry of Lompoc, Calif.; and a beloved friend, Phyllis Ulmer of Cameron.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Snelson Summers Sr.; grandson, Scott Austin Summers; stepmother, Dorothy Haley; and two sisters, Gloria Jean Smith and Cleta Faye Ray.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Cameron Baptist Church, P.O. Box 395, Cameron, SC 29030.

The family would like to thank the staff at Morningside Assisted Living and Amedisys Home Health, with special recognition to Tina Jackson McCollum and Melanie Lambert.

