Montrel S. Jones

WALTERBORO -- Montrel S. Jones, 22, of Walterboro, passed away on April 15, 2022.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Bub Cemetery, Hudson Road, St. George, SC 29477 (Hudsontown community).

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd.. St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).