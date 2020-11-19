Menu
Morgan Perry Davis Jr.

GROVETOWN, Ga. -- Mr. Morgan Perry Davis Jr. entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Mr. Davis was born April 21, 1988, and was employed by John Deere.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery in Bamburg.

Survivors are his wife, Kelli Davis; sisters, Walisa Corujo, Lashon Moore; brothers, Maurice Corujo, LeTavious Hemingway; mother-in-law, Karen Jones Lewis; sisters-in-law, Kristen Tate, Devin Hemingway; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godsons and other relatives.

Mr. Davis may be viewed from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 19, 2020.
