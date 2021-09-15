Menu
Morris Mack
FUNERAL HOME
Jackson's Memorial Chapel - Neeses
6751 Savannah Highway
Neeses, SC

Morris Mack

BAMBERG -- Mr. Morris Mack, 56, of Bamberg, transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Hickory Hill Baptist Church, Neeses.

Visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel Chapel, Neeses.

The family will receive friends at 169 Faglier Circle, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVIID-19 guidelines when visiting the residence and/or attending the service.

Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.


Funeral services provided by:
Jackson's Memorial Chapel - Neeses
Our prayers are with you during your time of loss .
The Holman Family(HOGIC)
Friend
September 15, 2021
