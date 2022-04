Myrtis Mae Salley

ORANGEBURG -- Myrtis Mae Salley, 67, of 4118 Slaughter Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at tRMC in Orangeburg.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Due to COVID-19, the family will not accept visitation. Family and friends may call Carson Funeral Home of St. Matthews.