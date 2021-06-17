Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Myrtle Morgan
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Myrtle Morgan

ORANGEBURG -- Myrtle Morgan, 77, of 111 Lazy Way, died June 15, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23,2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Gloria Jamison, 64 Northwood Court, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Jun
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Glover's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Sorry to hear of your loss , deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Leslie Hampton Brigmon
June 22, 2021
I remember all of the laughs and fun we had when we work together at Hardee´s. A great lady, that will be truly miss. My love goes out to the family. Rest In Peace Myrtle
Everne Carr
Friend
June 20, 2021
STEFON RUSSELL (Step)
June 19, 2021
Sorry to hear about the passing of your mom jip. May God comfort and keep you in his care. Remember the times you'll shared,and smile with joy. Be not dismayed God with take care of you .
Geraldine Glivens-James
Friend
June 17, 2021
Rest In Peace Jip We love you but God loves you best
Lois Willis
Friend
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results