Nacarieo Samar Hughes

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Nacarieo Samar Hughes, 16, of Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. The Rev. Henry Smith is officiating.

Mr. Hughes was born Oct. 25, 2004. He passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5.

Due to COVID-19, the family asks that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his mother, Jeyaunka Williams-Singleton, at 803-308-6382; his father, Nathaniel Hughes, at 803-570-0423; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

