Nakia D. Parker

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Ms. Nakia D. Parker, 33, of 5433 Knoll Road, Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment following in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Ms. Parker passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home
2868 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Simmons Funeral Home
2868 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118
