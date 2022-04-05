Nancy Rushton Ayers

WEST COLUMBIA -- Nancy Rushton Ayers, 88, of West Columbia, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully in her sleep April 3, 2022, surrounded by family and deep love in her final days.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Larry Hays and the Rev. Matthew Gregg officiating. There will be a private burial in Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

She was born Nancy Lucille Rushton to Lucille Roddey Rushton and Dr. Edward Watson Rushton in Batesburg-Leesville. Nancy graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1951; and from Winthrop College with a BA.in childhood education in 1954. She earned a master's in community and occupational programs in education from the University of South Carolina. She was married to her high school sweetheart of 57 years, Emory Jerome "Bob" Ayers Jr. Nancy was a gracious Southern lady and a devout Christian. Nancy was an educator, lifelong learner and dedicated letter-writer and was devoted to encouraging others to be their best. Her motivation was to use her given talents to make the world a better place according to God's purposes. Her motto was, "Bloom where you're planted."

She taught elementary school both in Orangeburg and Columbia and founded the Little Red Schoolhouse kindergarten in the basement of the family home in Club Acres. She was the first director of St. Andrew's Church Kindergarten, where she led and inspired for 10 years. She also coordinated curriculum at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, served as coordinator of guest relations at Orangeburg Regional Hospital, and began an educational consulting firm called Educational Enterprises. She was a founder and chairman of the board of the Orangeburg County Community of Chatacter and a co-author of the book "Porch Reflections of Orangeburg County."

She was recognized for contributions to her Orangeburg community and received numerous awards, including the Spirit Award (2001) and the Austin Cunningham Award (2013), both from

the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, and Citizen of the Year (2007) from the Kiwanis Club. She was an active member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and led Methodist Youth Fellowship activities.

Survivors include her three daughters, Kay Ayers-Garren (Charles) of Lexington, Sharon Ayers McCullough (Gary) of Mount Pleasant, and Bobbi Ayers Darnell (Bill) of Lexington; a brother, Edward "Eddie" Watson Rushton Jr. of Durham, North Carolina; a sister, Sally Rushton Miller of Lexington; four grandchildren, Aubrey Minshew (Evan), Austin McCullough, Haley Darnell and Jacob Darnell; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all the skilled nurses and staff of Still Hopes and to her private sitters for their love and care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials are sent to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115; to Aldersgate Ministries c/o The Oaks, 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115; or to Epworth Children's Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.

Nancy Rushton Ayers

WEST COLUMBIA -- Nancy Rushton Ayers, 88, of West Columbia, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully in her sleep April 3, 2022, surrounded by family and deep love in her final days.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Larry Hays and the Rev. Matthew Gregg officiating. There will be a private burial in Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

She was born Nancy Lucille Rushton to Lucille Roddey Rushton and Dr. Edward Watson Rushton in Batesburg-Leesville. Nancy graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1951; and from Winthrop College with a BA.in childhood education in 1954. She earned a master's in community and occupational programs in education from the University of South Carolina. She was married to her high school sweetheart of 57 years, Emory Jerome "Bob" Ayers Jr. Nancy was a gracious Southern lady and a devout Christian. Nancy was an educator, lifelong learner and dedicated letter-writer and was devoted to encouraging others to be their best. Her motivation was to use her given talents to make the world a better place according to God's purposes. Her motto was, "Bloom where you're planted."

She taught elementary school both in Orangeburg and Columbia and founded the Little Red Schoolhouse kindergarten in the basement of the family home in Club Acres. She was the first director of St. Andrew's Church Kindergarten, where she led and inspired for 10 years. She also coordinated curriculum at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, served as coordinator of guest relations at Orangeburg Regional Hospital, and began an educational consulting firm called Educational Enterprises. She was a founder and chairman of the board of the Orangeburg County Community of Chatacter and a co-author of the book "Porch Reflections of Orangeburg County."

She was recognized for contributions to her Orangeburg community and received numerous awards, including the Spirit Award (2001) and the Austin Cunningham Award (2013), both from

the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, and Citizen of the Year (2007) from the Kiwanis Club. She was an active member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and led Methodist Youth Fellowship activities.

Survivors include her three daughters, Kay Ayers-Garren (Charles) of Lexington, Sharon Ayers McCullough (Gary) of Mount Pleasant, and Bobbi Ayers Darnell (Bill) of Lexington; a brother, Edward "Eddie" Watson Rushton Jr. of Durham, North Carolina; a sister, Sally Rushton Miller of Lexington; four grandchildren, Aubrey Minshew (Evan), Austin McCullough, Haley Darnell and Jacob Darnell; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all the skilled nurses and staff of Still Hopes and to her private sitters for their love and care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials are sent to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115; to Aldersgate Ministries c/o The Oaks, 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115; or to Epworth Children's Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.