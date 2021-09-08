Menu
Nathaniel Brown Sr.
Nathaniel Brown Sr.

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mr. Nathaniel Brown Sr., 72, of 1518 Cannon Bridge Road, will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Brown passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends and family may call his wife, Cora Brown, at 803-531-2764 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Uncle Nat you caught me by surprise I never thought you would be leaving so soon. I will always remember you. I will never forget that Saturday you ran behind me and felt. We had some great times laughing and listening to how you always fussing at Candies and me wanting to go to the park. Uncle Nat you made your last run no more falling and no more pains. Sleep well Uncle Nat. Sean and I will always keep you in our hearts.
Rafael Snider
Family
September 12, 2021
Condolences to my family. Love you uncle.
Hendrella Greene
September 11, 2021
I've known Nat and his wife Dot for many years. May God be with you all threw this difficult time. Praying for your family. SIP Nat your job was well done. Gone and will truly be missed by everyone that knew you. Uncle Nat you will turly be missed from Rafael and Sean.
Vivian and Willie Johnson, Rafael and Sean newphews
Friend
September 10, 2021
