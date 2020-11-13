Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nathaniel "Buster" Gladden

Nathaniel 'Buster' Gladden

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Nathaniel "Buster" Gladde Sr., 77, of 206 Bibleway Circle, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at New Bethany Baptist Church of Fort Motte, with the Rev. Frank Parker officiating.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

All COVID-19 precautions will be in place both at the funeral home during visitation and at the graveside during services to include masks and social distancing.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.