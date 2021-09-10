Menu
Nelson Hampton
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Nelson Hampton

ORANGEBURG – Graveside funeral services for Nelson Hampton, 56, of 951 Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mr. Hampton died Friday, Sept. 9, at Pruitt Health of Bamberg following a brief illness.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. You may contact his sister, Mary Brown, at 803-747-5855.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 10 to Sep. 16, 2021.
Sorry for your loss praying for healing and strength to y´all May God continue too give y´all comfort
Audrey Stevenson and Family
Friend
September 18, 2021
Praying for all of you, and very sorry for your loss...Lean on the Lord for your continued strength and comfort...You all are forever in our prayers
Evangelist Carolyn Holley and Mother Eleanor Mack
Family
September 17, 2021
Hi cousins Mary, Doris, Beverly, Roberta and Rogers just sending my deepest sympathy. God is still in charge. Be bless F
Flora m Glover Williams
Family
September 16, 2021
