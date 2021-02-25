O'Neal Dickerson

Funeral services for Mr. O'Neal Dickerson, 71, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with Elder Furman Guinyard officiating.

The service will be followed by a private burial at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. Because of limited capacity and attendance restrictions due to COVID-19, live streams of the service will be available at the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page: @simmonsfuneralhomeandcrematory or at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com under the Obituary tab.

O'Neal Dickerson of Orangeburg departed this life on Feb. 19, 2021, after an extended illness. O'Neal, or "Fed" or "Boogie" as he was affectionately known by family and friends, was born on Nov. 14, 1949, in Calhoun County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Ora Mae Howell Dickerson; his sisters, Cora Little, Margaret Broughton, Ernestine Pierce and Bobbie Jean Dickerson; and his brothers, Johnny Albert Dickerson and Richard Dickerson.

One of seven children, O'Neal was reared by his parents in St. Matthews. He was educated in the public schools of Calhoun County and was a graduate of John Ford High School and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College

O'Neal enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1968 and served his country honorably as a combat medic in a Green Beret Special Forces Unit during the Vietnam War. He was wounded in combat and was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his service and bravery. O'Neal spent most of his professional life as the sole proprietor of his own pest control company, Pest Control Clean Out (PCCO), which he operated for over 20 years. He was an active member of the church his entire life and was a member of Word of Hope Outreach Ministries in Orangeburg at the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Doris B. Dickerson of Orangeburg; four daughters, Vanessa Glover of Orangeburg, Kathy B. Booker of Orangeburg, Unwanna B. Dabney (Louis) of Richmond, Va., and Monifa B. McKnight (Burnus Duvale) of Bowie, Md.; a sister, Ura Lee Bonnette of St. Matthews; a brother, JD (Corine) Dickerson of St. Matthews; five grandchildren, Angel Tucker, Isis Glover, Jackie R. Booker Jr., Jason A. Booker and Ayden D. McKnight; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Mr. O'Neal Dickerson to either the Disabled American Veterans or the Orangeburg Chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Donate to Disabled American Veterans using the link: https:/secure.dav.org/siteonation2?df_id=19422&mfc_pref=T&19422.donation=form1

When completing the form, notification of donations honoring O'Neal Dickerson should be sent to: Mrs. Doris B. Dickerson, 1680 Hartwell St., Orangeburg, SC 29118.

For donations to the Orangeburg VFW, mail to: Orangeburg VFW Post 8166, P.O. Box 1702, Orangeburg, SC 29116, in memory of O'Neal Dickerson

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Doris Dickerson, at 803-534-5750, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

