Ojetta Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Ojetta Clark

ORANGEBURG – The funeral for Ojetta Clark, 89, of 312 Treadwell St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. at Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Bridjett Guyton officiating and the Rev. Lisa Hopkins presiding

Burial will be in Pineville United Methodist Church Cemetery Bowman. Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.

Ms. Clark died Saturday, June 12, at Jolley Acres Healthcare following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Cecille B. Adams, 2660 Magnolia St., Orangeburg; residence of Reginald Brandyburg, 2875 Homestead Road, Bowman; and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Jun
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy and prayers to the family of Mrs. Clark.
Bettie Jones Smith
June 16, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to you Cecille,Reginald and Pat during this time of sadness and sorrow.You all are in my thoughts and prayers.I cared a lot and love her in my own special way.We had some very good talks and times together.I will truly miss her.Her old Homecare Giver and friend.
Gracie M.Franklin
Friend
June 16, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lillian Mullino
June 14, 2021
