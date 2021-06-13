Ojetta Clark

ORANGEBURG – The funeral for Ojetta Clark, 89, of 312 Treadwell St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. at Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Bridjett Guyton officiating and the Rev. Lisa Hopkins presiding

Burial will be in Pineville United Methodist Church Cemetery Bowman. Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.

Ms. Clark died Saturday, June 12, at Jolley Acres Healthcare following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Cecille B. Adams, 2660 Magnolia St., Orangeburg; residence of Reginald Brandyburg, 2875 Homestead Road, Bowman; and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.