Ola Mae Brown

COLUMBIA -- Mrs. Ola Mae Brown, 92, of 57 Fox Cove Court, Columbia, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at The Oaks, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family may call at the residence of her son, Mr. William Brown, 521 Gibson St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.