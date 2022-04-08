Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ola Mae Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Send Flowers

Ola Mae Brown

COLUMBIA -- Mrs. Ola Mae Brown, 92, of 57 Fox Cove Court, Columbia, will be held at noon Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Apostle Drayton Gilyard is officiating.

Mrs. Brown passed away on Friday, April 1, at The Oaks, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 8.

Family may call at the residence of her son, Mr. William Brown, 251 Gibson St., Orangeburg, or

Simmon Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
SC
Apr
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.