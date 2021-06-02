Menu
Ollie Mae Nettles
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Ollie Mae Nettles

ORANGEBURG -- Ollie Mae Nettles, 95, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Lois Helms will be officiating. Burial will follow at Smoak Cemetery in Cordova.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Travis Chavis, Aubrey Smith, Ryan Smoak, Clarence Hall, Ronnie Weeks and Kevin Proveaux.

Mrs. Nettles was born on June 10, 1925, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late L.M. Hutto and the late Maybell Stillinger Hutto. Mrs. Nettles was a member of St. John United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. She was the widow of Tom D. Smoak and Tommy Nettles. She was also predeceased by a son, David L. Smoak; step-daughter, Azalee Kuck; and three brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her children, Janie Wisher (Tarzan), Tommy Smoak, Blenda Chavis, Wanda Kittrell (Ricky); grandchildren, Aubrey Smith (Kaye), Karen Berry, Angie Lee (Nick), Christy Lawley, Lisa Proveaux (Kevin), Ryan Smoak (Dana), Jonie Hall (Clarence), Travis Chavis (Courtney), Tina Ott (Chris), Jamie Wisher; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Geneva Baldwin; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call or come by the residence of Tommy Smoak.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Methodist Church, c/o Lisa Nettles, P.O. Box 2131, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 2, 2021.
