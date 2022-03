Orlando Neals

ORANGEBURG -- Orlando Neals, 36, of Orangeburg, passed away March 20, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Viewing on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, in Shady Grove (Family Life) Cemetery 9140 Charleston Highway, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).