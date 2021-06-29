Oscar Vance Kittrell

ORANGEBURG -- Oscar Vance Kittrell, 96, went to his eternal rest on June 27, 2021. He was born April 10, 1925, the son of Oscar Kittrell and Bertha Elizabeth Austin Kittrell. He was pre-deceased by his first wife, Caroline Whetstone Kittrell (1929-1994) and his son, Jerry Vance Kittrell (1951-2016).

Vance grew up in Orangeburg, the youngest and the last living of six children: brother: Garnette (Lucille Bozard); sisters: Florine (Luther) Culler; Louise (Carl) Spears; Mollie (Leon Brice) Fogle; Lenior (Sammie) Ficaro. Having held several jobs as a youth, Vance went to work for R.C. King Furniture after his marriage to Caroline. Later, he drove a beer truck for Smoak Distributing and had two stints as a grocery store owner. After retirement, Vance married Iris Simpson Arant Kittrell in 2001. He taught himself the art of stained-glass creation, then taught that to senior citizens at Orangeburg County Council on Aging, The Methodist Oaks, and First Baptist Family Life Center; his creations are on display in several locations in South Carolina. He was a long-time member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Cordova.

Having always been endowed with singing ability, Vance bought a karaoke machine after his marriage to Iris and spent several years singing at nursing homes in the area, at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Cordova, and at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. During their marriage, Vance and Iris had several memorable trips to various locations across the U.S., some with Elderhostel, Council on Aging, and Friendship Force.

Vance is survived by his widow, Iris; three stepchildren: Cindy (Powell) Wilson, Fairfax, Virginia; Steve Arant, Orangeburg; Mary Beth (Frank) Myers, Orangeburg; four step-grandchildren: Sterling (Catie) Wilson, Annandale, Virginia; Meredith Wilson, Arlington, Virginia; Grace Myers and David Myers, both of Orangeburg; special niece, Shirley (Jack) Ingram, Little Mountain; and a number of other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The Rev. Brian Self and the Rev. Fred Buchanan will be officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.

Pallbearers will be Powell Wilson, Sterling Wilson, Frank Myers, David Myers, Al Chavis, Bryant Mabry, Brian Fogle and Stanley Spears.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Fidelis Sunday School Class at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church at 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova, SC 29039.

