Otis Barnhill

ORANGEBURG -- Otis Barnhill, 45, of 355 Macedonia Road, died Sept. 28, 2020, at Summerville Hospital following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will follow in Bethea Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made to gloversfuneralhome.com