Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Otite "T" Glover

Otite "T" Glover

BAMBERG -- Otite "T" Glover, 60, of 121 Pentecostal St., died Monday, June 21, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Natasha Glover.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Ebinezer UMC Cemetery, Ulmer.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a mask must be worn while attending all services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
SC
Jun
26
Graveside service
Ebinezer UMC Cemetery
Ulmer, SC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
A Beautiful Person.
Love One
Family
June 30, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss God only take the best.My God heals y´all broken hearts
Joyce Banks
Friend
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results