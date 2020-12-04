Menu
Pamela Claxton

FORT MOTTE -- Graveside services for Pamela Claxton will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Goodwine Cemetery in Fort Motte.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Carson's Funeral Home.

The family requests no visitation at the home due to COVID-19. Your sympathy may be expressed by calling her brother, Marquez Claxton, at 917-939-3750 or Beverly Beard at 404-433-7058.

COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.

Carson's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 4, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.